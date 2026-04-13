OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help to find a man who, they said, tried to abduct an 11-year-old boy in Oakland Park.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the subject approached the victim near the 4100 block of Northwest 21st Avenue, just after 5:10 p.m. on Sunday.

The victim told detectives that a man dressed in all black came up behind him, placed his hand around the child’s mouth and then tried pulling him away. The subject then proceeded to walk with the boy, who, investigators said, managed to escape.

Authorities said the subject was last seen riding away on a purple bicycle. Now they are asking the public for help in identifying him.

Officials urge anyone with information on the subject or his whereabouts to contact BSO Special Victims Unit Detective Eric Wilson at 954-321-4460 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app. Those who wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward cab contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States. If your tip leads to an arrest in this case, you are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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