POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking assistance from the public to locate a missing 55-year-old woman.

Vivian Alicea has been missing since Thursday, Sept. 14. Alicea was last seen in the 900 block of North Federal Highway in Pompano Beach around 5 p.m.

She is described as standing 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing approximately 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Detectives are urging anyone with information to contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

