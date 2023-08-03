POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a teenage girl who was reported missing from Pompano Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, 13-year-old girl Varsha Calloway was last seen in the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 25, around 3:45 a.m., along the 700 block of Southwest Ninth Street.

Calloway stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black T-shirt and black shorts.

Officials urge anyone with any relevant information about Calloway’s disappearance to contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.