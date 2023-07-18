NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a serial credit card thief responsible for multiple incidents at a North Lauderdale Walmart store. Surveillance images and video footage captured the suspect in action, prompting BSO North Lauderdale District deputies to seek an end to his criminal activities.

According to investigators, the suspect, depicted in the surveillance materials wearing similar black clothing and a mask during each incident, has targeted the store on four separate occasions since March. Utilizing stolen credit cards, he has repeatedly purchased gift cards from the self-checkout lanes before leaving the store. The incidents occurred on March 17, April 12, April 15, and May 24. Detectives estimate that the suspected thief has accumulated over $5,000 in charges on the stolen credit cards.

Further investigation has revealed that the credit cards used in the crimes were stolen from residential mailboxes, adding another layer of concern for law enforcement and residents in the area.

BSO North Lauderdale District Detective Pedro Almodovar is leading the investigation and urges anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity or these crimes to come forward. Detective Almodovar can be reached at 954-722-5803.

Alternatively, individuals can submit tips through the SaferWatch app. For those who wish to remain anonymous, Broward Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 954-493-TIPS (8477), or tips can be submitted online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can also dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.

