POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying a knife-wielding woman that threated an employee at a Pompano Beach restaurant last week.

The incident reportedly happened just before 10p.m. last Wednesday at a Snappers restaurant located at 600 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, where witnesses said the woman entered the restaurant and began to “exhibited strange behavior” as they were trying to close.

Initially, it appears the woman told workers she was there to pick up an online order for Uber, however there was no order registered to her name. The woman then asked to use the restroom and after doing so she started behaving unruly; she went up to a table where guests were eating and touched their food.

In surveillance video shared with 7News, the woman can then be seen wiping down a counter with a washcloth.

Officials said employees eventually asked the woman to leave and that’s when she pulled a knife out from her jacket and waived it in their faces.

“For those employees in that restaurant this created a fear for them that they were in imminent danger. When you look at that video and you see the woman put that knife in the employees face, you can only imagine what they employee was thinking at that time, potentially fearing for his life,” said Carey Codd with the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

7News spoke with the manager who said he wasn’t there when the incident occurred but he’s glad his employees were able to walk away unharmed.

“The police wasn’t here during the reports and thank God everybody was good,” said the restaurant’s manager.

After a few moments the woman left on her own accord.

If you have any information on this crime, call BSO Detective Karina Hernandez at 954-321-4236 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app. If you wish to remain anonymous call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. You may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

