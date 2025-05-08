FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office have released cellphone video showing a man pointing a gun during a road rage incident near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, and are asking for the public’s help to identify him.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 29, near the 300 block of Terminal Drive, as a woman was attempting to leave the airport after picking up her daughter, according to investigators.

The victim told detectives she turned on her left blinker to change lanes when a driver in a black Dodge Durango accelerated and blocked her from merging.

She said she then slowed down and successfully switched lanes, ending up behind the Durango. The driver then abruptly braked, forcing the victim to change lanes again, according to BSO.

As the victim passed the vehicle, her daughter recorded the encounter on her cellphone.

In the footage, the driver can be seen pointing a black handgun at the mother and daughter before quickly concealing it and fleeing toward South Federal Highway.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

