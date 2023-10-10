OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office Oakland Park District are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating burglars who allegedly stole a bag containing two firearms and electronics from a vehicle in early September.

According to BSO, surveillance footage captured two suspects arriving at the Oakland Park Flea Market in a black Nissan Titan truck around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3. The thieves entered the business individually around the time the victim left the business with his bag. The victim then got in his car and left the parking lot.

A short time later, the burglars left the business together in the truck, which, authorities said, had a stolen license plate. Detectives believe they trailed the victim to a business located in the 1300 block of East Commercial Boulevard. During the victim’s brief absence, BSO said the perpetrators broke into his vehicle and made off with the bag, containing two Glock handguns and two pairs of Apple Air Pods. Surveillance footage shows the truck leaving the parking lot.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

