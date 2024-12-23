TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a man captured on video during a stabbing at a Bank of America drive-thru ATM in Tamarac.

Deputies responded Tuesday evening to the scene at 7001 N. University Drive around 6:30 p.m. after reports of a possible stabbing.

Witnesses told investigators they saw a man stabbing the driver of a black Dodge Charger, according to detectives with BSO’s Violent Crimes Unit.

Surveillance footage shows a man, described as athletically built, about 6 feet tall with short black hair and a beard, wearing a blue T-shirt, blue jeans, and green sneakers. The man, believed to be in his late 20s to early 30s, appeared to be armed with a pointed weapon and had blood on his jeans before fleeing on foot.

Investigators later located the Dodge Charger in Fort Lauderdale and tracked it to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, where it was determined to be a rental car that had been returned with bloodstains inside.

The driver fled on foot and was not found.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity, his whereabouts, or the incident is urged to contact BSO Violent Crimes Detective Lisa Almanza-Londono at 954-321-4185 or submit tips through the SaferWatch App. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or by dialing **TIPS (8477) from a cellphone.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.