DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in locating 81-year-old Max Wincoff McKenzie, who has been reported missing from Dania Beach.

In their continued efforts to locate McKenzie, authorities have released a new photo and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

According to detectives, McKenzie was last seen on Thursday, May 4, at approximately 3:15 p.m. in the 400 block of Phippen-Waiters Road in Dania Beach. He was wearing a green shirt, camouflage shorts, and shoes at the time of his disappearance. McKenzie is described as approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing around 180 pounds. He has grey hair and brown eyes.

Investigators have received information indicating that McKenzie suffers from a health condition that requires medication, adding to concerns about his well-being.

Anyone with information is urged to contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or reach out to the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox