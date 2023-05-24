DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in locating 81-year-old Max Wincoff McKenzie, who has been reported missing from Dania Beach.

In their continued efforts to locate McKenzie, authorities have released a new photo and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

According to detectives, McKenzie was last seen on Thursday, May 4, at approximately 3:15 p.m. in the 400 block of Phippen-Waiters Road in Dania Beach. He was wearing a green shirt, camouflage shorts, and shoes at the time of his disappearance. McKenzie is described as approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing around 180 pounds. He has grey hair and brown eyes.

Investigators have received information indicating that McKenzie suffers from a health condition that requires medication, adding to concerns about his well-being.

Anyone with information is urged to contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or reach out to the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

