POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking help from the public in locating a 72-year-old man who has been reported missing from Pompano Beach.

According to investigators, Isaac Sanders was last seen along the 2900 block of Northwest Sixth Court, at around 11:30 p.m., Monday.

Sanders stands 6 feet tall, is bald and weighs around 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing black joggers with distinct blue and red lines running along the sides of his pants.

Detectives said Sanders suffers from dementia and other medical conditions requiring medication.

Family members expressed their concerns for his well-being, emphasizing the urgency of his safe return.

Authorities urge anyone with information about Sanders’ whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274. In addition, individuals can reach out to the BSO non-emergency hotline at 954-764-HELP (4357).

