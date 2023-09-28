PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities in Parkland are on the hunt for a group of juveniles who escalated their pattern of vandalism to a dangerous level, as captured on video surveillance.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office Parkland District detectives, the series of incidents began on Saturday, July 2, at around 3 a.m., when the subjects targeted a home along the 10000 block of Majestic Trail in Parkland.

Investigators said the juveniles hurled several beer cans into the backyard and swimming pool.

When they returned on Friday, July 8, at approximately 11:30 p.m., detectives said, the subjects were seen pelting the same property with multiple eggs before they fled in a golf cart.

Lissette Muñoz, the homeowner whose property was targeted, spoke with 7News on Thursday about the incidents.

“One of them stays up there, the other one comes to the fence here, and if he saw, because it covers that fourth bar right there, and he has a hard time lighting it,” she said “Once he lights it, it gets thrown over here, where it falls right there, cracks the travertine, it explodes everywhere, some flames go to the curtain. Thankfully, we changed them, but only a little bit caught fire.”

The situation took a turn this past Friday when the vandals struck again at the same residence, at about 10:25 p.m.

This time, video footage captured the perpetrators launching a firework at the rear of the home, causing an explosion near the property and resulting in damage

Although the family was present inside the house during the incident, authorities said, no injuries were reported.

“Someone in one of these instances saw three juveniles fleeing the area, driving a golf cart, laughing,” said Claudinne Caro with BSO. “This is no laughing matter. Detectives are taking this very seriously.”

Muñoz said this was the sixth time that her home was targeted, which began last year. Now, she’s afraid for her family.

“Now it’s escalating. Before, it was eggs, then it was beer cans, then it was soda cans, and it was eggs again,” she said. “The last time it happened with eggs, my husband actually jumped the fence, ran back there, and they left in the golf cart, mocking him, ‘You’re never going to catch me.'”

Muñoz said that her son is autistic and nonverbal. She also has an 11-year-old daughter.

“I’d like to understand why. I work seven days, my kids don’t bother anyone. Now, it’s costing me, not only – forget about the money aspect of it, but now it’s like, I’m scared that something could happen to my kids while we’re sleeping. God forbid my house could have blown up. My barbecue is right there all the time. I have a tank on it. Even if it’s off, something goes on there, it could have been really tragic.”

Muñoz is hoping that someone knows something that could stop this from happening again.

‘I’m hoping that the police will help me out a little bit more and try to catch who it is,” she said. “I will be going after whoever is doing this to me and my family.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact BSO Parkland Detective Erick Quigley at 754-240-6950 or submit tips through the SaferWatch app. For those wishing to remain anonymous, Broward Crime Stoppers can be reached at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.