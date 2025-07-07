POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who attacked and robbed an elderly passenger on a Broward County Transit bus earlier this year, authorities said.

BSO said that the assault occurred around 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, March 5, near the 600 block of Southwest 12th Avenue in Pompano Beach.

According to investigators, the victim was sitting alone and quietly when the suspect began cursing at him without provocation.

Due to the suspect’s aggressive behavior, the bus driver stopped the vehicle and instructed passengers to exit.

As the victim approached the driver to inquire about the stop, the suspect suddenly attacked him, knocking a cellphone from his hand and rendering him unconscious, detectives said. The suspect then grabbed the phone and fled the scene.

The attacker is described as a male, approximately 30 years old, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing around 160 pounds.

He was wearing a white long-sleeve jacket, black shirt, and black shorts at the time of the incident.

BSO deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to the scene.

The victim was transported to Broward Health North with multiple injuries.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.