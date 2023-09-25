POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 77-year-old man who has gone missing from Pompano Beach.

According to investigators, Patrick Mcaleer was last seen on Friday at approximately midnight in the 2900 block of Northwest Second Street. Officials said that Mcaleer has been diagnosed with dementia and may also go by the name “Patrick Wolfe.”

At the time of his disappearance, Mcaleer was wearing an orange shirt and black shorts. He stands at 6 feet tall and weighs around 200 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or utilize the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

