PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office Parkland District detectives are on the hunt for a group of juveniles who escalated their pattern of vandalism to a dangerous level, as captured on video surveillance.

According to investigators, the series of incidents began on Saturday, July 2, around 3 a.m., when the suspects targeted a home in the 10000 block of Majestic Trail in Parkland. They hurled several beer cans into the backyard and swimming pool. When they returned on Friday, July 8, at approximately 11:30 p.m., the subjects were seen pelting the same property with multiple eggs before fleeing in a golf cart.

The situation took a turn on Friday, Sept. 22, at about 10:25 p.m., as the vandals struck again at the same residence. This time, video footage captured them launching a firework at the rear of the home, causing an explosion near the property and resulting in damage. A family was present inside the house during the incident, though fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is urged to contact BSO Parkland Detective Erick Quigley at 754-240-6950 or submit tips through the SaferWatch app. For those wishing to remain anonymous, Broward Crime Stoppers can be reached at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.