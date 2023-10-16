WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are asking for help from the public for information regarding the shooting death of a 23-year-old Hollywood woman.

Emily Martinez was killed on July 8, near the 5500 block of Southwest 18th Street in West Park.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting at around 10 p.m. There, they discovered Emily Martinez with a gunshot wound. Martinez succumbed to her injuries after being transported to a local hospital.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

