TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking help from the public in locating a 23-year-old Tamarac man.

Enrique De Castro was last seen on Monday, Aug. 28, at approximately 2:30 p.m. in the 7800 block of Dixie Beach Circle in Tamarac. Standing at 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing about 175 pounds, he is bald with brown eyes and has tattoos on his chest and left arm. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants.

For any information regarding his location, please reach out to BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or contact the BSO non-emergency line at 954-764-HELP (4357).

