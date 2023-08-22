FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 68-year-old man.

According to detectives, Russell Lee Stevenson was last seen around 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, in the 2700 block of Northwest 14th Street in unincorporated Central Broward. He is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing blue shorts.

According to his sister, Stevenson has health-related ailments and physical limitations which require medication. Anyone with information on Stevenson’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

