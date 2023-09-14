DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking help from the public to locate a 64-year-old Dania Beach man who was last seen on Wednesday.

According to detectives, David Pearson, 6 feet tall, weighing approximately 185 pounds, was last spotted around 8:15 a.m. in the 100 block of Northeast Third Street in Dania Beach. He has gray hair, blue eyes and a tattoo on his left arm. He was last seen wearing was a gray t-shirt, gray shorts and red sneakers.

Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding Pearson’s whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

