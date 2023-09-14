DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking help from the public to locate a 64-year-old Dania Beach man who was last seen on Wednesday.

According to detectives, David Pearson, 6 feet tall, weighing approximately 185 pounds, was last spotted around 8:15 a.m. in the 100 block of Northeast Third Street in Dania Beach. He has gray hair, blue eyes and a tattoo on his left arm. He was last seen wearing was a gray t-shirt, gray shorts and red sneakers.

Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding Pearson’s whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox