FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit are asking the public for assistance in locating 29-year-old Chaslin Sherrica Oneal, who went missing from unincorporated Central Broward near Fort Lauderdale.

According to investigators, Oneal was last seen around 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 2, in the vicinity of the 2500 block of Northwest 22nd Road in Fort Lauderdale.

Oneal is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing approximately 156 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. Oneal was last seen wearing a red hoodie and has a lower lip piercing. Additionally, Oneal has several distinctive tattoos, including a spider on the right arm, a music symbol on the left arm and a bowtie just below the neck.

Anyone with information about Oneal’s whereabouts is urged to contact BSO Missing Persons Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

