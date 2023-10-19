POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating 23-year-old Danielle Marie Germaine, missing from Pompano Beach.

Germaine was last seen around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 15, near the 1000 block of Northeast 25th Avenue in Pompano Beach.

Germaine is described as standing approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and a nose piercing, Germaine is known to have medical conditions that require medication.

Anyone with information on Germaine’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.