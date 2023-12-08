TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking help from the public in locating 43-year-old Cassandra Simone Metzger, who was missing from Tamarac.

Detectives said that Metzger was last seen on Wednesday, Sept. 20, in the 2900 block of Northwest 53rd Terrace.

She stands at 5 feet 5 inches, weighs approximately 120 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

According to BSO, family members said that Metzger suffers from mental illness and requires medication.

Anyone with information on Metzger’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

