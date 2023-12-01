POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding Janay Ruby Campbell, a 28-year-old woman missing from Pompano Beach.

Campbell was last seen around 10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30, in the vicinity of the 200 block of Northeast 24th Avenue in Pompano Beach.

She was wearing a blue hoodie and blue pants at the time, according to detectives.

Described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing approximately 260 pounds, Campbell has black hair and brown eyes.

Family members have indicated that Campbell suffers from a medical condition that requires medication.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about Campbell’s whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or reach out to the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

