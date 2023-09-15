OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office robbery detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying two thieves who allegedly threatened a store employee with a firearm during a robbery.

According to BSO, the incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday when two masked men entered the 7-Eleven store at 5890 North Andrews Avenue in Oakland Park.

Approaching the cashier, investigators said, one of the subjects motioned toward what appeared to be a gun handle, threatening to shoot the employee if she didn’t empty the cash registers. The victim, fearing for her life, handed over the cash as the subject emphasized that he “wasn’t kidding.”

The robbers then fled on foot southbound on North Andrews Avenue.

Authorities urge anyone with information on the incident or the identity of the subjects to contact BSO Detective Armando Enrique at 954-321-4233 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App. Anonymous tips can be provided to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.