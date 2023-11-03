TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives from the Broward Sheriff’s Office Tamarac District are asking the public for assistance in identifying a porch pirate caught on camera.

According to authorities, the incident occurred around 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 23, near the 5400 block of Northwest 26th Terrace in Tamarac. Video footage shows a blue sedan driving past the victim’s residence before reversing and stopping in front of the home.

Authorities describe the female subject as light-skinned with brown hair, aged between 20 and 30, and weighing approximately 120 to 140 pounds. She was wearing a white T-shirt with “AC/DC” written on the front, black shorts, black boots, sunglasses, and a yellow necklace.

The woman was seen exiting the sedan and taking mail from the victim’s mailbox and pilfering a package from the porch. She then returned to the car, placing the stolen items in the back seat before driving away, BSO said in a news release.

Detectives said that the subject has multiple tattoos visible in the camera footage, including on her right ankle and on both thighs, arms, and forearms. One of the tattoos identified is an hourglass on the right thigh.

Anyone with information regarding the porch pirate should contact BSO Tamarac District Detective Sophie Riggs at 954-247-6033 or submit a tip via the SaferWatch app. Anonymous tips can be reported to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or by dialing **TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.