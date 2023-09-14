NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives in the North Lauderdale District are intensifying their efforts to track down those responsible for a series of car burglaries plaguing a local fitness center parking lot.

Since Aug. 9, detectives say burglars have targeted the YouFit parking lot at 7346 McNab Road, breaking into at least ten vehicles. Purses, wallets, credit cards, electronics and other personal belongings have been swiped from gym-goers’ cars while they exercise. In at least one case, a victim received notifications from his credit card company about unauthorized purchases of gift cards at a Walmart store.

To aid their investigation, detectives have released surveillance footage of individuals who have used the stolen credit cards in the hopes of identifying and apprehending them.

Investigators are urging the public to take precautions by locking their vehicles, refraining from leaving valuables inside and choosing well-lit parking spots.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the culprits involved in these crimes is urged to contact BSO North Lauderdale District Detective Sergio Espinoza at 954-720-2265 or submit a tip via the SaferWatch app. Those wishing to remain anonymous can reach out to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online.

