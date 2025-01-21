POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash.

BSO deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the 2700 block of West Atlantic Boulevard at around 5:55 a.m. on Jan. 4.

Emergency crews located a woman who was transported to Broward Health North, where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. Her name has not been released, pending notification of her next of kin.

Detectives said the woman was walking northbound across West Atlantic Boulevard when a dark-colored sedan traveling eastbound struck her. Witnesses reported that the vehicle stopped briefly, and the driver appeared to notice the victim lying on the road before driving north on Powerline Road, according to BSO.

Investigators believe the vehicle may have sustained damage to its hood and windshield.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

