POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have released surveillance video of a man who, they said, shot a person in Pompano Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the subject and another person approached the victim in front of a store near Northwest Third Avenue and Second Street, Oct. 29.

Investigators said the gunman fire and ran off. He remains at large

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Broward Sheriffs Office or Broward county crime stoppers at 954-493-tips. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.