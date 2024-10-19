NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for a 28-year-old woman who was reported missing from North Lauderdale.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Love Malie Clermond was last seen on Oct. 13 near the 800 block of Southwest Third Street.

Clermond stands 4 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 100 pounds, and has red hair and brown eyes.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

