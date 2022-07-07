LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate a 22-year-old female.

According to detectives, Diamond Shania Clarke was last seen around 7:25 p.m. Wednesday, near the 3400 block of Northwest 35th Court in Lauderdale Lakes.

She stands about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. Clarke is believed to have been driving a silver 2021 Honda Civic with Florida tag QFLJ37.

Her family said she suffers from an undiagnosed mental condition, which requires immediate attention.

Anyone with information on Clarke’s whereabouts should contact BSO Missing Persons detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.