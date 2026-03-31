PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 12-year-old Olivia Sanchez.

According to detectives, Sanchez was last seen around 3:45 p.m. Monday, March 30, at Westglades Middle School located at 11000 Holmberg Road in Parkland.

Sanchez stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, gray jeans, black sandals, and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox