PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 12-year-old Olivia Sanchez.

According to detectives, Sanchez was last seen around 3:45 p.m. Monday, March 30, at Westglades Middle School located at 11000 Holmberg Road in Parkland.

Sanchez stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, gray jeans, black sandals, and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

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