COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit needs the public’s help to locate a missing teen from Cooper City.

Sage Domenic Aristeo,16, was last seen Sunday, Dec. 25, at around 4:30 p.m. near the 10000 block of Southwest 55th Lane in Cooper City.

Aristeo is about 6 feet tall and weighs around 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt and grey sweatpants.

He also has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Aristeo’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764- HELP(4357).

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.