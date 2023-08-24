OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit is on the lookout for an individual captured on surveillance video, setting fire to the front doors of the Power Outreach Ministry in Oakland Park.

Authorities reported that on Monday, Aug. 14, at approximately 1:41 a.m., Broward County Regional Communications received an alert about a fire at 2600 N.W. 21st Ave. BSO deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded to the scene and contained the blaze. Further investigation by firefighters uncovered signs suggesting the fire at the church was intentionally set, as confirmed by the Oakland Park City Fire Marshal.

The surveillance footage shows an unidentified person entering the property’s parking area with a gas can. The suspect is then seen pouring liquid on the front doors before igniting a paper towel and using it to set the entrance ablaze. The fire caused more than $1,000 in damage.

The individual fled west on Northwest 26th Street. If anyone has information about the person’s identity or whereabouts, they are urged to contact BSO Detective Robert O’Dor at 954-321-4849 or provide tips via the SaferWatch app. For anonymous reporting, reach out to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

