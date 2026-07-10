DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman and her young daughter.

According to detectives, 35-year-old Kaylyn Hausmann and her 3-month-old daughter were last seen near the 90 block of Southwest 18th Avenue in Dania Beach at around 1:55 p.m., Wednesday.

Hausmann is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a long sleeve white shirt and black pants.

According to authorities, as of Wednesday evening, the circumstances surrounding her disappearance do not appear to be suspicious, and the young girl is not believed to be in any danger.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hausmann and her daughter should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

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