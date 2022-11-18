OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a missing woman from Oakland Park.

Thirty-eight-year-old Jessica Cohen was last seen in the area of North Dixie Highway in Oakland Park.

She stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Her family said she suffers from mental illnesses that require medication.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Broward Sheriff’s Office at 954-764-HELP.

