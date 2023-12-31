TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help to locate an 81-year-old woman missing from Tamarac.

Detectives report that Linda Self was last seen Saturday at around 9 a.m., near the 10800 block of West Clairmont Circle.

Self is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing a blue and white striped blouse and dark pants.

According to her family, she suffers from dementia.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764-HELP (4357).

