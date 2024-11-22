POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 65-year-old man in Pompano Beach.

Charles McLendon was last seen on Oct. 27, near the 800 block of Southwest Seventh Street.

McLendon stands at 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs around 130 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes.

According to detectives, he has a medical condition that requires medication.

Anyone with information on McLendon’s whereabouts is urged to contact BSO Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or at the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

