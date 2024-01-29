POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking the public’s help in locating 59-year-old Joseph Lubin Jr. who has been missing since Sunday.

Authorities said Lubin Jr. was last seen around 6:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Northeast 11th Avenue in Pompano Beach.

Lubin Jr. stands at about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs approximately 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

BSO said according Lubin Jr.’s family, he walks with a limp and has difficulty with memory and communication.

Anyone with information on Lubin’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.