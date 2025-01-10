DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman from Deerfield Beach.

According to deputies, Rebecca Cypress, 37, was last seen near the 1400 block of Southwest Ninth Avenue in Deerfield Beach on the afternoon of Jan. 8.

She stands at 5 feet and 2 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds, according to officials.

Deputies said she has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black pants.

Investigators say Cypress experiences mental illness and requires medication.

Anyone with information on Cypress’ whereabouts should contact BSO Det. Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or at the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

