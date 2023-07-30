LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 28-year-old woman from Lauderdale Lakes.

According to detectives, Shellie Baptiste was last seen at around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday near the 3300 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard in Lauderdale Lakes.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt and purple jogging pants. According to her family, she has the mental capacity of a young child.

Baptiste is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs around 140 lb and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Baptiste’s whereabouts is urged to contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.