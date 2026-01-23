TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing woman from Tamarac.

Detectives say 25-year-old Sierra Leone Snow was last seen on Wednesday Jan. 21, near the 5900 block of Northwest 69th Avenue.

Snow stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. She has black hair with green highlights and brown eyes.

Investigators say Snow was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants.

According to her family, Snow experiences mental illness.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact BSO Det. Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or at the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

