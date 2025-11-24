POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 17-year-old boy who was last seen in Pompano Beach.

Detectives said Alec Treto was last seen around 2:30 p.m., Friday, near the 900 block of Northwest Third Terrace.

Treto is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, about 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, black shorts and black shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact BSO Missing Persons Detective Kristina Luna at 954-321-4356 or call the sheriff’s office non-emergency line at 954-764-HELP (4357).

