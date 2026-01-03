TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking the public for help locating 15-year-old Tashanie Lucas. 

According to BSO detectives, Lucas was last seen around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, in the 8300 block of Sands Point Boulevard.

Lucas stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs about 125 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt and black pants.  

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or at the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

