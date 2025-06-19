WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Oliviea Leggett who was reported missing from West Park.

According to detectives, Leggett was last seen at around 2 p.m., on Friday, June 13, near the 4600 block of Southwest 32nd Drive.

Leggett is 5 feet and 1 inch tall and weighs around 105 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

According to her family, she experiences mental illness.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact BSO Det. Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or at the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.