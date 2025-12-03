PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old from Parkland.

According to deputies, Maksim Osko was last seen early Wednesday morning in the 8300 block of Northwest 123rd Way in Parkland.

Osko stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen carrying a gray backpack and riding a black bicycle.

Anyone with information on Osko’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

