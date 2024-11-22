TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl in Tamarac.

Zanariyah Jones was last seen on Wednesday, near the 7200 block of North University Drive. She was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt and black pants.

Jones stands at 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs around 100 pounds, has orange hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact BSO Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or at the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP (4357).

