NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing in the Fort Lauderdale area.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, 13-year-old Mariana Galvez near her home along the 4100 block of Southwest 25th Street near Fort Lauderdale, at around 7 a.m., Monday.

The teen stands 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds, and and has black hair and brown eyes. Detectives did not specify what she was last seen wearing.

Officials urge anyone with information on Galvez’s whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764- HELP (4357).

