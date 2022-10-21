POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing girl.

Emma Bleidt, 12, was last seen Thursday afternoon near Cypress Run Alternative School in Pompano Beach.

She has reddish blonde hair and was last seen wearing khaki pants, a white sweater with the number “21” on it and black, blue and white Nikes.

If you see her, call BSO.

