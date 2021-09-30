OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are seeking the public’s help in their search for a man who went missing in Oakland Park.

Twenty-three-year-old Jaytwan McNeal was last seen in the area of Northeast First Terrace and 41st Street, Sept. 20.

Investigators said McNeal stands about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 140 pounds and has a tattoo of the letters “K.B.” on his neck. He usually wears his hair pulled back in a nylon cap.

Speaking at a news conference on Thursday, McNeal’s family asked the public to help find him.

“He never miss a birthday, he never miss a phone call. I haven’t heard anything,” said a family member.

If you have any information on McNeal’s whereabouts, call BSO at 954-321-4735.

