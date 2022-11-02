DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - There was danger in store after a cashier was thrown to the ground as thieves made a cash grab.

The cashier that dealt with the robbery, no longer works at a Tony’s Market where the incident occured on Oct.24.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a man in a white T-shirt walked into the store to purchase a pack a cigars and was unhappy with the change he received from the cashier, which resulted in some sort of altercation between the two.

The man left the store, but then returned a few minutes later with five other men.

Surveillance footage from that day, showed that man jumping over the counter, grabbing the cashier, throwing him on the ground and holding him down.

While the victim was being held down, the other people who were with the suspect, jumped the counter and stole about $8,000 from the business before leaving the scene.

Detective investigating this case are hoping someone recognizes the suspect and the others involved in the robbery.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.