NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are searching for a man accused of stealing several packages from a home in North Lauderdale.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened in the area of Doral Street and Southwest 68th Avenue, Tuesday afternoon.

Detectives said the suspected thief took three boxes that were left at the front door.

Surveillance video captured the man putting them in the back of a U-haul van and taking off.

If you recognize the subject, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

